Canaccord Genuity Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

