Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -C$52.20 million.

Canada Goose stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.42.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.