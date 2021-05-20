Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

