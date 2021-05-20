Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.