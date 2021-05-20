Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$2.71 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$133.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$81.35 and a 12-month high of C$134.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.41.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

