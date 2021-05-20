Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A stock opened at C$206.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$97.75 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$194.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.