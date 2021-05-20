Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

CFPZF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Canfor has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

