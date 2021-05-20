Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,960,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $15,472,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $10,430,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit