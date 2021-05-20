Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,960,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $15,472,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $10,430,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

