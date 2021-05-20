Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,633,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 185.3% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 74,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $28.58 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62.

