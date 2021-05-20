Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,584 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

