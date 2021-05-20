Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

