Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 504 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,523,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

