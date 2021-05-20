Capreit (TSE:CAR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The business had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

