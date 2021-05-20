Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.10.

CPRI opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

