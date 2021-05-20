Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $228.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.32. Carvana has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,766.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,731 shares of company stock worth $268,550,986 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $120,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

