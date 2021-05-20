Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

