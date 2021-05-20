Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 29,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 577,004 shares.The stock last traded at $111.48 and had previously closed at $112.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

