Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 29,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 577,004 shares.The stock last traded at $111.48 and had previously closed at $112.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit