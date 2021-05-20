Ceera Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,305 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $370.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $398.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

