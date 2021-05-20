Ceera Investments LLC Invests $318,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,799. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

