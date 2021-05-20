Ceera Investments LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.10% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.34 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

