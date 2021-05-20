Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

TAP opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

