Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
