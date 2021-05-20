Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

