Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.39

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 97563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

