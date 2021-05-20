Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

