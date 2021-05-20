CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. CEVA has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,501 shares of company stock worth $6,861,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.