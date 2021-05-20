C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

