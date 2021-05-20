Charter Trust Co. Purchases 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.24 and a 200-day moving average of $272.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

