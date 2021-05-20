Charter Trust Co. Sells 190 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.90 and a 200 day moving average of $261.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

