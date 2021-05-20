Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.48. Chatham Lodging Trust shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1,061 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,427,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

