Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. 13,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

