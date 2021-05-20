Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. 13,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit