Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

CVX opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

