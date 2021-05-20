Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

