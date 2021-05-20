Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading Down 0.2%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.97. 82,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 64,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

