CIBC Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$39.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.38.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

