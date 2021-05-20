Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,977.58 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Cipher has a total market cap of $122,977.58 and $56,016.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00131666 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002331 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00921711 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

