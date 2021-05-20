CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $35.68

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $34.82. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,034 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

