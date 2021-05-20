Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is qPULA Trading Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.19. 1,273,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

