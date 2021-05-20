Citigroup Begins Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

APR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

APR opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.