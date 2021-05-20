Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. 282,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.