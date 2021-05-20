Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $116.01 on Monday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.