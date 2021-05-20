Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.
POST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.55.
NYSE POST opened at $116.01 on Monday. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
