Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,121 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $296,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

