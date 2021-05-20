CL King Raises PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $20.50

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price increased by CL King from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

