Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $24.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.