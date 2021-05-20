Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

