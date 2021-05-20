Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.