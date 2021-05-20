Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

