Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

