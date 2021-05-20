Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95,280 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,280 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 454,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

