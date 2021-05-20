Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 4.1%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.63. 18,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,682,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

