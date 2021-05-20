CLSA Trims NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price to $134.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTES. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

